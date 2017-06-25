News

FHP trooper dies after being struck by car on I-75
FHP trooper dies after being struck by car on I-75

  • David Hoffman

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died Saturday night after being struck by a car in the median of Interstate 75.

GPD searching for Uber driver police say groped passenger
GPD searching for Uber driver police say groped passenger

  • David Hoffman

Police are currently searching for a Gainesville Uber driver accused of groping his passenger, a woman in her 20s.

Museum honoring Gatorade inventor set to open in spring
Museum honoring Gatorade inventor set to open in spring

  • Eman Elshahawy, Contributing Writer

After 13 years of planning, 10 years of fundraising and nearly two years of construction, a museum commemorating one of the inventors of Gator…

Water ceremony performed by indigenous leaders at Depot Park
Water ceremony performed by indigenous leaders at Depot Park

  • Catie Wegman

To ward off bad spirits and keep her group protected, third-generation water carrier and 11-year-old Lily Smith smudged guests with sage at a …

Alachua County Humane Society looks for foster families during ‘kitten season’
Alachua County Humane Society looks for foster families during ‘kitten season’

  • Emily Dubec-Hunter, Contributing Writer

Abby Almond was driving to the Gainesville Regional Airport at 5 p.m. May 18 when she received the phone call.

Owners, UF students say last goodbyes to The Jam
Owners, UF students say last goodbyes to The Jam

  • David Hoffman

Mika Sheerin remembers feeling starstruck her first time at The Jam.

GRU-GREC panelists talk options for getting out of $2.1 billion contract
GRU-GREC panelists talk options for getting out of $2.1 billion contract

  • David Hoffman

Frustrated residents wanting to know more about Gainesville Regional Utilities’ nearly billion-dollar buyout of a local biomass plant were abl…

UF’s offense stumbles against TCU in CWS
UF’s offense stumbles against TCU in CWS

  • Dylan Dixon, Sports Editor

For Jackson Kowar, Friday night wasn’t the most convenient time to accrue his first loss of the season.

Gators dominate 400-meter hurdles, set for final day of USATF Outdoors
Gators dominate 400-meter hurdles, set for final day of USATF Outdoors

  • Andrew Huang, Sports Writer

Eric Futch and TJ Holmes are nearly interchangeable in the 400-meter hurdles. The duo regularly places in the top five for the event, in no pa…

Former and current Gators complete Day 1 of USATF Championships
Former and current Gators complete Day 1 of USATF Championships

  • Mari Faiello, Sports Writer

Excessive heat warnings in Sacramento, California, didn’t keep UF athletes from putting their best effort forward in Thursday night’s USA Trac…

Singer, Gators down Louisville 5-1 in CWS winner's bracket
Singer, Gators down Louisville 5-1 in CWS winner's bracket

  • Jake Dreilinger, Sports Writer

Brady Singer was standing on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning after Louisville had loaded up the bases on a five-pitch walk.

Faedo dominant for Gators in 3-0 win to open CWS
Faedo dominant for Gators in 3-0 win to open CWS

  • Dylan Dixon, Sports Writer

Alex Faedo remembered the pain of last year’s College World Series.

Stricklin announces raises, contract extensions for McElwain and White
Stricklin announces raises, contract extensions for McElwain and White

  • Dylan Dixon, Sports Writer

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin likes the direction UF’s football and men’s basketball programs are heading toward. 

DOCTORS AT DIGNITY
DOCTORS AT DIGNITY

The Avenue

A review of DC’s ‘Wonder Woman’

The highly anticipated blockbuster “Wonder Woman” premiered June 2 starring 32-year-old Israeli actress, martial artist and model Gal Gadot. Read more

The Avenue

Perry’s album gets overshadowed by Swift’s return to streaming

The Avenue

Lucid Nightlife to hold first up-and-coming talent artist showcase at Simons

The Avenue

Marketplace co-op opens in Alachua for small business owners

The Avenue

Lovely literature: books to pick up for your summer reading

The Avenue

Netflix cancels ‘The Get Down,’ ‘Sense8’

Saving Captain: UF Student raises funds for disabled dog
Videos

Saving Captain: UF Student raises funds for disabled dog

Women's March on Washington in 360˚
Women's March on Washington in 360˚

Historic Thomas Center Tree Lighting
Historic Thomas Center Tree Lighting