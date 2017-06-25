A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died Saturday night after being struck by a car in the median of Interstate 75.
Police are currently searching for a Gainesville Uber driver accused of groping his passenger, a woman in her 20s.
After 13 years of planning, 10 years of fundraising and nearly two years of construction, a museum commemorating one of the inventors of Gator…
To ward off bad spirits and keep her group protected, third-generation water carrier and 11-year-old Lily Smith smudged guests with sage at a …
Abby Almond was driving to the Gainesville Regional Airport at 5 p.m. May 18 when she received the phone call.
Mika Sheerin remembers feeling starstruck her first time at The Jam.
Frustrated residents wanting to know more about Gainesville Regional Utilities’ nearly billion-dollar buyout of a local biomass plant were abl…
For Jackson Kowar, Friday night wasn’t the most convenient time to accrue his first loss of the season.
Eric Futch and TJ Holmes are nearly interchangeable in the 400-meter hurdles. The duo regularly places in the top five for the event, in no pa…
Excessive heat warnings in Sacramento, California, didn’t keep UF athletes from putting their best effort forward in Thursday night’s USA Trac…
Brady Singer was standing on the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning after Louisville had loaded up the bases on a five-pitch walk.
Alex Faedo remembered the pain of last year’s College World Series.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin likes the direction UF’s football and men’s basketball programs are heading toward.
The highly anticipated blockbuster “Wonder Woman” premiered June 2 starring 32-year-old Israeli actress, martial artist and model Gal Gadot. Read more
